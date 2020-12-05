TRAITORS EXPOSED. PATRIOTS ARE SAVING THE REPUBLIC.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
🔦 Defend Yourself With The Best Tactical Flashlight On The Market 🔦
➡️ Get it Here: http://www.fighterflare.com/ ⬅️
Use Promo Code SGT20 for 20% OFF
https://www.subscribestar.com/REALsgtreport
Claudio Grass joins me to discuss the attempted coup of the Republic of the United States of America, the Covid vaccine agenda, and the evil intentions of the "Great Reset".