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Is the Jew/ Israel's goal the destruction of the United States? - Why the Jews need to Destroy Amalek. Can we identify who he is - Amalek is America
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86 views • October 15, 2021
This Rabbi teaches that the Jews need to Destroy Amalek and that Amalek is America. They are teaching this... They have been teaching this for a long time.
Is the Jew goal is the destruction of the United States? Yes. Israels' goal is to destroy the USA.
Is the Jew goal is the destruction of the United States? Yes. Israels' goal is to destroy the USA.
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