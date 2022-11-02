Daszak Who Worked With Wuhan Institute of Virology on Coronavirus Gain-of-Function Got Grant From DoD

https://gnews.org/articles/503779
Summary：11/01/2022 Natalie Winters: As the establishment is calling for amnesty on all pandemic decisions including the COVID vaccine mandate, EcoHealth Alliance’s Peter Daszak,who worked with Wuhan Institute of Virology on coronavirus Gain-of-function, just got a six figure grant from the Department of Defense to combat “Weapons of mass destruction”. The CCP and all these establishments in the US should be investigated and held accountable.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.