Daszak Who Worked With Wuhan Institute of Virology on Coronavirus Gain-of-Function Got Grant From DoD

Summary：11/01/2022 Natalie Winters: As the establishment is calling for amnesty on all pandemic decisions including the COVID vaccine mandate, EcoHealth Alliance’s Peter Daszak,who worked with Wuhan Institute of Virology on coronavirus Gain-of-function, just got a six figure grant from the Department of Defense to combat “Weapons of mass destruction”. The CCP and all these establishments in the US should be investigated and held accountable.



