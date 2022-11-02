Daszak Who Worked With Wuhan Institute of Virology on Coronavirus Gain-of-Function Got Grant From DoD

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https://gnews.org/articles/503779
Summary：11/01/2022 Natalie Winters: As the establishment is calling for amnesty on all pandemic decisions including the COVID vaccine mandate, EcoHealth Alliance’s Peter Daszak,who worked with Wuhan Institute of Virology on coronavirus Gain-of-function, just got a six figure grant from the Department of Defense to combat “Weapons of mass destruction”. The CCP and all these establishments in the US should be investigated and held accountable.