FBI Infiltrates The Church TNP Clips EP80

In this clip Number Six and TNP Contributors Chris Graves and Lisa Belanger discuss the recent claims by Jesse Trentadue of the FBI infiltrating the Catholic Church.Check out our Livestreams on Rumble and Odysee every Friday at 10AM-1PM EST.

TNP Contributor Chris Graves: https://linktr.ee/cgravesmassguy

TNP Contributor Lisa Belanger: https://linktr.ee/c_l_zone

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