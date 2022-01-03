Phil, Holly & ITV doctors exposed - The fitting-up of Tobe Hayden Leigh

The Bernician, January 1, 2022In this hard-hitting video, Phillip Schofield , Holly Willoughby , Dr Samantha Batt-Rawden, Dr Ranj Singh and ITV are exposed for the lies they told about Tobe Hayden Leigh, which resulted in him being declared Britain's most wanted man, for nothing more than answering a friend's desperate cry for help.Moreover, when Tobe received a call from Paul Hodge, telling him that staff at a major Surrey hospital were trying to kill him and he needed help discharging himself, Tobe did what only a true friend would do by doing everything he could [within the boundaries of the law] to help Paul discharge himself.However, Tobe was arrested because of the outright lies told by medial professionals, police officers and the mainstream media and Paul was subsequently held prisoner in the hospital against his will for a year.In Paul's own words after being discharged, were it not for the actions of his friend, Tobe Hayden Leigh, he would have been murdered with Midazolam and Morphine, by the men and women in white coats who held him prisoner.Evidence Tobe had reasonable [and lawful] excuse and was therefore not in breach of section 119:www.dynamis.training/wp-content&v=ujBumSvVTKkGuidance on provision to deal with nuisance or disturbance behaviour on NHS premises in England.i. Reasonable excuse for causing a nuisance or disturbancea. Under the provisions of the act, there is not one standard definition as to what constitutes reasonable excuse and the courts will normally consider the circumstances under which the potential offence was committed when deciding what is reasonable excuse.b. It is however important that consideration is given to legitimate reasons a person may have for committing a nuisance or disturbance on NHS premises.c. If a person has a reasonable excuse for committing a nuisance or disturbance, they cannot commit an offence under Section 119 and therefore cannot be considered for removal from the premises using Section 120 powers.d. An example of a reasonable excuse could be that a person may have earlier received distressing news about a friend or relative whom they had accompanied to hospital and they might therefore find it difficult to control their behavior. An outburst under such circumstances would be understandable.ii. What is a reasonable excuse for refusing to leave the premisesa. A reasonable excuse for refusing to leave the premises can be different from a reasonable excuse for committing a nuisance or disturbance.b. A person carer for a patient in the hospital and leaving the premises would leave the patient alone or vulnerable. However, in this scenario an individual may be considered for removal if alternative care arrangements have been put in place.iii. Patients and those seeking medical advice, treatment or carea. A person who is on NHS premises for the purpose of seeking medical advice, treatment or care cannot commit the offence.-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Subscribe to The Bernician's blog:If you do subscribe to the mailing list, make sure that you confirm your subscription, by clicking on the link in the confirmation email you receive after subscribing.Throw a Tip in the Jar:The Bernician on IMDB:Follow & Subscribe:All Rights Reserved under the protection of the Treaty of Universal Community Trust.#PhillipSchofield #HollyWilloughby