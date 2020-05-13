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Jesus’ Teaching on Conflict Resolution
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3 views • May 13, 2020
Knowing how to resolve a conflict with a friend can be difficult. Bottling up emotions or talking behind someone's back will not help if you want to keep and be a true friend. The teachings of Jesus offer a very simple conflict resolution, showing us how to change people (including ourselves). Don’t let a simple disagreement turn into a heated argument and long-term bitterness. Click here https://goo.gl/2fioDH to read more about settling disagreements. Share your thoughts on our forum https://goo.gl/HrHXsO (and sign up for a free eBook!) Our email address can be found on the "About" section of this channel.
*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
*** CREDITS Music: Song: Settling In Artist: Dexter Britain License: Creative Commons Song: Electric Magic Artist: Grain Space License: Creative Commons http://www.last.fm/music/Grain+Space Song: Summer Beat Artist: Short-E License: Creative Commons The following music was used from vgmusic.com anonymous - ff2jthm2 anonymous - ff2jtown Marc_Dziezynski - Pandemonium Saffith - battle5 SFX: The following sound effects were used from freesound.org Artist File Name zerolagtime - harpsicord-dream-leave2 soundbyladyv - children-city-playground-l cgeffex - whip-crack-01 miklovan - subway unfa - cartoon-pop-distorted tomchikrec - bwi-amtrak-train-station-announcements equality-x12 - wind-soundeffect freelibras - birds-chirping-on-a-tree-2 emanuele-correani - ambience-train-station-outside inspectorj - footsteps-concrete-a_FS zabuhailo - officesound alienistcog - 2011-carnival-merry-go-round_FS daniel_simon - carnival_SB rhonturn - people-on-carnival-rides_FS 11linda - angry-go-ahead-kill-me 11linda - get-out-of-my-house-female-angry-yelling limetoe - dream-harps blouhond - calm-morning-outdoor-ambience bone666138 - crash RoviasUDO - confused-and-angry-muttering corsica-s - angry-girl denao270 - throwing-whip-effect guest - cha-ching guitarguy1985 - buzzer il112 - backspin madamvicious - oh-my-god-becky-look-at-her-butt reitanna__seriously-exasperated speedygonzo__small-group-whispering yugi16dm__seriously2 #EndTimeSurvivors #TeachingsOfJesus #TrueLove
*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
*** CREDITS Music: Song: Settling In Artist: Dexter Britain License: Creative Commons Song: Electric Magic Artist: Grain Space License: Creative Commons http://www.last.fm/music/Grain+Space Song: Summer Beat Artist: Short-E License: Creative Commons The following music was used from vgmusic.com anonymous - ff2jthm2 anonymous - ff2jtown Marc_Dziezynski - Pandemonium Saffith - battle5 SFX: The following sound effects were used from freesound.org Artist File Name zerolagtime - harpsicord-dream-leave2 soundbyladyv - children-city-playground-l cgeffex - whip-crack-01 miklovan - subway unfa - cartoon-pop-distorted tomchikrec - bwi-amtrak-train-station-announcements equality-x12 - wind-soundeffect freelibras - birds-chirping-on-a-tree-2 emanuele-correani - ambience-train-station-outside inspectorj - footsteps-concrete-a_FS zabuhailo - officesound alienistcog - 2011-carnival-merry-go-round_FS daniel_simon - carnival_SB rhonturn - people-on-carnival-rides_FS 11linda - angry-go-ahead-kill-me 11linda - get-out-of-my-house-female-angry-yelling limetoe - dream-harps blouhond - calm-morning-outdoor-ambience bone666138 - crash RoviasUDO - confused-and-angry-muttering corsica-s - angry-girl denao270 - throwing-whip-effect guest - cha-ching guitarguy1985 - buzzer il112 - backspin madamvicious - oh-my-god-becky-look-at-her-butt reitanna__seriously-exasperated speedygonzo__small-group-whispering yugi16dm__seriously2 #EndTimeSurvivors #TeachingsOfJesus #TrueLove
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