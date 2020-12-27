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Cancel Cultures Cancerous Growth; a Solution to the Lamar Jackson Dark Ball + Skin Controversy
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10 views • December 27, 2020
Cancel Cultures Cancerous Growth; a Solution to the Lamar Jackson Dark Ball and matching Skin Controversy. Should such a gifted athlete be given a small advantage of being able to camouflage the ball on a fake?
This is a follow up video with the solution given. Here was the first video on the topic. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ubAsskT5CJo
#cancelculture #lamarjackson #racism
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This is a follow up video with the solution given. Here was the first video on the topic. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ubAsskT5CJo
#cancelculture #lamarjackson #racism
Find me and subscribe on
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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