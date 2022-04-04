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Learning The Instructions of God (Introduction)
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93 views • April 04, 2022
This is the listing and learning of the Commandments in the Torah. There is not 613 Commandments. At the end of this we will arrive a a number that is applicable to the average person. See verses below to show learn about the Law not being done away with as commonly taught.
Verses that uphold the Law:
Romans 3:31, 7:12, 13:8, 2:12-13
Rev 22:14
1 John 2:3-4, 3:22-23, 5:2-3, 3:4
Matt 5:17-18, 7:21-23, 13:39-43, 15:3
1 Corin 7:19
Gal 3:10
Ephes 2:15
1 Timothy 1:8-11
2 Timothy 2:3-5
Hebrews 1:9, 8:10, 10:16-18, 10:28-29
2 John 1:6
Deut 11:26-28, 10:12-13, 4:2
Psalms 119:7-11, 119:151-152
Acts 21:20, 24:14, 25:8
Verses that uphold the Law:
Romans 3:31, 7:12, 13:8, 2:12-13
Rev 22:14
1 John 2:3-4, 3:22-23, 5:2-3, 3:4
Matt 5:17-18, 7:21-23, 13:39-43, 15:3
1 Corin 7:19
Gal 3:10
Ephes 2:15
1 Timothy 1:8-11
2 Timothy 2:3-5
Hebrews 1:9, 8:10, 10:16-18, 10:28-29
2 John 1:6
Deut 11:26-28, 10:12-13, 4:2
Psalms 119:7-11, 119:151-152
Acts 21:20, 24:14, 25:8
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