Brighteon Broadcast News, Aug 23, 2023 - FEMA orders COVER-UP of Lahaina death and destruction

0:00 Intro
3:01 BRICS
6:39 Examples of Evil
12:52 "Pharma Whores"
21:02 Biden
24:00 COVER-UP of Lahaina death and destruction
31:51 Mass Poisoning
48:45 Rubik's Cube
1:04:57 Interview with Ann Vandersteel
- #FEMA orders takedown of all photos and videos of #Lahaina damage and death
- Total cover-up under way to hide government murder, incompetence and LAND GRAB
- Drone operator grounded and visited by police for filming Lahaina carnage
- Joe Biden shows ZERO compassion, tries to claim small kitchen fire is the same
- Four US states REJECT government funds to replace lead pipes in their water supply
- Because lead makes people cognitively retarded, which is critical for #Democrats to remain in power
- Bank of America de-banks Christian charity serving starving Ugandans
- Bank of America welcomes pedophiles, groomers, child mutilators... just not #Christians
- United Nations rolling out "digital army" to censor so-called #disinformation
- WHO, under the UN, is the top source of false information regarding #covid #plandemics
- Netflix rolls out "Painkiller" series, highlighting evils of Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family
- But Netflix won't dare attack the #vaccine industry which has murdered VASTLY MORE PEOPLE than Purdue
- Personal update on regrowing finger nerves
- Echolocation and hearing objects around you
- Incremental learning and personal transformation wisdom
- Full interview with Ann Vandersteel of RightNow News
- BRICS nations meet, plot end of the #dollar
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
