Brighteon Broadcast News, Aug 23, 2023 - FEMA orders COVER-UP of Lahaina death and destruction

0:00 Intro

3:01 BRICS

6:39 Examples of Evil

12:52 "Pharma Whores"

21:02 Biden

24:00 COVER-UP of Lahaina death and destruction

31:51 Mass Poisoning

48:45 Rubik's Cube

1:04:57 Interview with Ann Vandersteel





- #FEMA orders takedown of all photos and videos of #Lahaina damage and death

- Total cover-up under way to hide government murder, incompetence and LAND GRAB

- Drone operator grounded and visited by police for filming Lahaina carnage

- Joe Biden shows ZERO compassion, tries to claim small kitchen fire is the same

- Four US states REJECT government funds to replace lead pipes in their water supply

- Because lead makes people cognitively retarded, which is critical for #Democrats to remain in power

- Bank of America de-banks Christian charity serving starving Ugandans

- Bank of America welcomes pedophiles, groomers, child mutilators... just not #Christians

- United Nations rolling out "digital army" to censor so-called #disinformation

- WHO, under the UN, is the top source of false information regarding #covid #plandemics

- Netflix rolls out "Painkiller" series, highlighting evils of Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family

- But Netflix won't dare attack the #vaccine industry which has murdered VASTLY MORE PEOPLE than Purdue

- Personal update on regrowing finger nerves

- Echolocation and hearing objects around you

- Incremental learning and personal transformation wisdom

- Full interview with Ann Vandersteel of RightNow News

- BRICS nations meet, plot end of the #dollar





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/