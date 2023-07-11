Nigel Farage: 'There is an all-out war on cash which is about controlling our lives at every level!’ GBNews

There is an all-out war on cash. It's about control of our lives at every level. Don't kill cash! Cash brings us freedom.'
Nigel Farage gives an update on his banking situation after his account was closed.
July 10, 2023 #DontKillCash #nigelfarage
