BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🔥 Steel Truth - NOV 13, 2021 EXCLUSIVE! 3 BOMBS Dr. Judy Mikovits Mikki Willis – [SVENSK UNDERTEXT]
LegeNet
LegeNet
54 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
180 views • November 21, 2021
Vänligen se istället https://www.brighteon.com/146e0f2e-54b4-440f-9165-842e999f8451 där en strörad från den ursprungliga engelska transkriptionen tagits bort.


Spegling med Svensk Text tillagd, original av Ann Vandersteel, detta gjort som en tjänst åt alltet.

Länken nämnd av Dr. Judy Mikovits vid 15 m 20 s är https://forunitedsolutions.org/

Original description from https://www.facebook.com/TheSteelTruth/videos/november-13-20201-exclusive-3-bombs-dr-judy-mikovits-mikki-willis/261323076039832/ :

datePublished: 2021-11-13T21:53:19-08:00

In a rare dual interview, Dr. Judy Mikovits and Mikki Willis, producer of the Plandemic Series and Author of Plandemic Series https://plandemicseries.com/ at the Health and Freedom Conference.

We discuss who's responsible, who's caught and why the data will take them all down.

STEELTRUTH WEEKNIGHTS 9PM EST LIVESTREAMING https://www.steeltruth.com

JOBS NOT JABS!
https://www.oxifreshfranchise.com/steeltruthpodcast/

ADVERTISE WITH STEEL TRUTH:
[email protected]

SEND TIPS:
[email protected]

SPONSORS:
https://kirkelliottphd.com/vandersteel GOLD AND SILVER
https://tiptopk9.com/
https://patrioticid.com/steeltruth
https://www.steeltruthsuperfoods.com
https://www.greatcreditcardprocessing/savemoney
https://zstacklife.com/truth
https://www.trueidpro.com
https://www.wisconsinelderberry.com/ Promo STEELTRUTH
https://lifetimejewelry.com/
https://www.mypillow.com/ Promo STEELTRUTH
https://www.pistolpetesjerky.com/ Promo TRUTH
https://qualityglassengraving.com/ Promo STEEELTRUTH10
http://salleesteelstructures.com/ Promo STEEL TRUTH https://synergyhealthdpc.com/ Promo TRUTH
https://www.thegreatawakeningcoffee.com/ PROMO TRUTH

INDIVIDUAL SUPPORT AND SPONSORSHIPS:
https://www.subscribestar.com/steeltruth
https://www.patreon.com/steeltruth

STREAMING:
https://www.brighteon.tv
https://steeltruth.com/
https://www.simultv.com 2A Channel
http://gfwn.tv
https://home.frankspeech.com/shows/steel-truth-tv-show

FOLLOW & SUBSCRIBE:
https://t.me/SteelTruthNews
https://locals.com/feed @annvandersteel Steel Truth
https://gettr.com/user/annvandersteel
https://www.clouthub.com/steeltruth
https://gab.com/AnnVandersteel
https://parler.com/profile/AnnVandersteel/posts
https://www.facebook.com/TheSteelTruth

FAIR USE NOTICE These pages may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, such material has been referenced to advance understanding of political, human rights, ecological, economic, scientific, moral, ethical, and social justice issues. This constitutes a fair use of any such material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Tags:
Dr. Judy Mikovits, Mikki Willis, Ann Vandersteel, Steel Truth, Affidavits of proof of immunization vaccination
Keywords
ann vandersteeldr judy mikovitssteel truthmikki willisaffidavits of proof of immunization vaccination
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Superfoods for Better Health: 5 Vegetables With More Calcium Than Kale

Superfoods for Better Health: 5 Vegetables With More Calcium Than Kale

Iva Greene
Six Gentle Exercises Linked to Lower Post-Meal Blood Sugar, Studies Say

Six Gentle Exercises Linked to Lower Post-Meal Blood Sugar, Studies Say

Petra Stone
Study Links GLP-1 Medications to Nutritional Deficiencies in Nearly 1 in 6 Children

Study Links GLP-1 Medications to Nutritional Deficiencies in Nearly 1 in 6 Children

Morgan S. Verity
Acerola May Support Skin, Digestive, Immune Health; Reports Cite Vitamin C, Fiber and Safety Caveats

Acerola May Support Skin, Digestive, Immune Health; Reports Cite Vitamin C, Fiber and Safety Caveats

Coco Somers
80 Older Adults With Mild Cognitive Impairment Followed MIND Diet for 12 Weeks; Trial Reports Gains in Cognition and Daily Functioning

80 Older Adults With Mild Cognitive Impairment Followed MIND Diet for 12 Weeks; Trial Reports Gains in Cognition and Daily Functioning

Coco Somers
USDA Nutrition Data: Foods With as Much or More Fiber as a Pear

USDA Nutrition Data: Foods With as Much or More Fiber as a Pear

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy