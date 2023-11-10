Create New Account
Truth hurts most people!
Published Yesterday

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Christians church. His websites are www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

In his video sermon, pastor Craig speaks on how biblical truth hurts most people as the Loud Cry message will continue to be shared ‘till close of probation.

Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org.

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].

father god holy spirit jesus christ yeshua son of god yahabbael ohim immanuel godhead father god truth hurts spirit of truth ancient of days father of lights another comforter father of spirits truth hurts most people

