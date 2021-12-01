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The Event (Wisdom Circle + Raw Deal) - 01 December 21 - Guest: Edward Hendrie
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71 views • December 01, 2021
The brilliant Edward Hendrie (https://greatmountainpublishing.com/) returns to discuss the spiritual war we face against the globalist parasites. Is the Constitution relevent? Is the Covid scamdemic the ticket to 6uild 6ack 6etter new world order? And so much more. Callers flooded the lines the final 30 minutes.
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