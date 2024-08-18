BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NATO INVADES RUSSIA
Free Your Mind - Healthy Minds and Bodies
111 views • 8 months ago

Former United States Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter explains how highly trained special military NATO forces have invaded Russia but are now cut off from their command center and facing total annihilation.

To overcome our suppressors we need to understand how they control virtually everything and why they don't want decentralized currencies and reasoning AI that dissipates knowledge, and can stop fake news, disinformation, misinformation, fraud, identity theft, corporate and government corruption, and more.

Amazon.com: https://www.amazon.com/AI-BEAST-SHAWN-COREY/dp/0973438673/

Google Play Audio: https://play.google.com/store/audiobooks/details?id=AQAAAEDSvGv8qM

Barnes and Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/ai-beast-shawn-corey/1145483961?ean=2940179921240

Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1555584

Sample Chapters and Reviews: https://shawncoreyauthor.com

Keywords
zionismglobalismdepopulationtranshumanismgenetic engineeringsuper airussia ukraine warscott ritterai singularitynato attack
