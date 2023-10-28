Create New Account
Is Your WORK Actually GOOD For The World?
channel image
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
165 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
19 views
Published Saturday

We need to be sure that our work is actually work that will both benefit us and the world. However, even trying too hard in our "work" may not actually "work." The great work is a higher purpose, and here we go over different aspects about it, including some inspiration from Taoist philosophy (Laozi & Zhuangzi). Need more help on what greater work you should do? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7WDeHSP3SXk Best Video Compilation (which explains this in detail): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lsCPxDpKDlA Over 50 Speakers & Tons Of Resources: https://nita.one/summit Write an article, we will turn it into a video for you, network with others and more: https://theliberator.us All My Links & Books: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth - #purpose #meaningoflife #higherpurpose #lifepurpose #lifewisdom #greatwork #onegreatwork #taoism #laozi #zhuangzi #tao #daoism #dao #daoist #taoist #spiritual #spiritualawakening #spiritualjourney #spirituality #awakening #powerful #inspirational #shocking #motivational #motivation #inspiration #documentary #documentaries #thinking

Keywords
workworldtruthmoralitygoodpurpose

