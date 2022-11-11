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Shared on Feb.15, 2022
For a copy of the written transcript, please refer to the link provided, https://444prophecynews.com/seek-me-and-live-a-word-for-canada-my-hiding-place/
Link to 'Overturning the tables', https://www.brighteon.com/2c158a68-a8a7-467b-b43f-c84df0a6909f, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B--qsANQmEM
'Repent Canada!'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2w-SmiE2k44, https://www.brighteon.com/0e5d53a1-54d7-4a75-ae21-c8127032a992
If you've never heard about Jesus, please click on the link provided and it will take you to a video called, 'Who is Jesus?', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PXInXBCqFQ, where you can learn more about Him and how you can have a relationship with Him.