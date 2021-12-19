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Why Do Liberals Hate Guns
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143 views • December 19, 2021
A better version of this question would be: Why do liberals hate guns in the hands of law abiding citizens?
Guns are one of the most iconic images of freedom loving people. The Wild West has had a lasting impact on the American psyche because the man with the gun and horse represents ultimate freedom for many Americans. Yet, liberals express a deep and lasting antipathy for guns absent from past generations.
Guns are one of the most iconic images of freedom loving people. The Wild West has had a lasting impact on the American psyche because the man with the gun and horse represents ultimate freedom for many Americans. Yet, liberals express a deep and lasting antipathy for guns absent from past generations.
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