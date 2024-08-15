Rex Heuermann, Marc Dutroux, “Synagogue of Satan”, SDA President, Ass-Kicking Women

SR 2024-08-14 RoMD Ongoing

Topic list:

* The truth behind mass-murderer Rex Heuermann goes deeper than William Ramsey knows.

* Wikipedia wants your lunchmoney so that they can stay objective.

* Is Rex Heuermann the American Marc Dutroux?

* Johnny has MANY more books to be written on mass murderers and false flags.

* The pedophile Priest that connects Heuermann to “Rudy” Giuliani to Donald Trump.

* Revelation 11:8—what and where is “the city where our Lord was sacrificed”?

* Who are the Two Witnesses?

* What city is both “SPIRITUALLY Sodom and Egypt”?

* What do the “seven hills of Rome” tell us?

* What is the “Star of David”?

* Who is the “President” of the “Seventh Day Adventist General Conference”?

* What is “the Synagogue of Satan”?

* Is “atonement for sin” ongoing?

* Even action movies with male leads still push the hot woman who can kick your ass.

* Thomas Cruise Mapother No. 4 and his many wives.

* Does Benicio MONSERRATE del Toro know what a healthy marriage is?

* What’s your favorite Burt Reynolds movie?

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee

This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

_____________________

Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network

On Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16

On Odysee

https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4





On Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill





Bill’s email:

bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com

_____________________

Darnell’s blog

https://independentconservative.com/

Darnell McGavock Sr. on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1I3-woaC7geaf8IIbPud4A

_____________________

Mr. Alex on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/alex.h.kuen