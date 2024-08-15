BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Rex Heuermann, Marc Dutroux, “Synagogue of Satan”, SDA President, Ass-Kicking Women
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
25 views • 8 months ago

SR 2024-08-14 RoMD Ongoing

Topic list:

* The truth behind mass-murderer Rex Heuermann goes deeper than William Ramsey knows.
* Wikipedia wants your lunchmoney so that they can stay objective.
* Is Rex Heuermann the American Marc Dutroux?
* Johnny has MANY more books to be written on mass murderers and false flags.
* The pedophile Priest that connects Heuermann to “Rudy” Giuliani to Donald Trump.
* Revelation 11:8—what and where is “the city where our Lord was sacrificed”?
* Who are the Two Witnesses?
* What city is both “SPIRITUALLY Sodom and Egypt”?
* What do the “seven hills of Rome” tell us?
* What is the “Star of David”?
* Who is the “President” of the “Seventh Day Adventist General Conference”?
* What is “the Synagogue of Satan”?
* Is “atonement for sin” ongoing?
* Even action movies with male leads still push the hot woman who can kick your ass.
* Thomas Cruise Mapother No. 4 and his many wives.
* Does Benicio MONSERRATE del Toro know what a healthy marriage is?
* What’s your favorite Burt Reynolds movie?

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee
This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

_____________________

Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network

On Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16

 

On Odysee
https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4

On Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill

Bill’s email:
bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com

_____________________

Darnell’s blog
https://independentconservative.com/

 

Darnell McGavock Sr. on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1I3-woaC7geaf8IIbPud4A

_____________________

Mr. Alex on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/alex.h.kuen

Keywords
hollywooddonald trumpjesuitsmass murderers
