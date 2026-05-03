Iran LEGO Tax dollars & chandeliers' - skewers Donnie’s ‘golden ballroom’

‘Tax dollars & chandeliers': New Lego video skewers Donnie’s ‘golden ballroom’

The latest Lego-style roast zeroes in on Trump’s newest vanity project, the glitzy “national security priority” ballroom.

🗣 The lyrics hit fast: “Donnie's got a ballroom, golden walls and marble floors. While the gas pump’s killing you outside the grocery store.”

The clip also takes a swing at Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, who “went from TV anchor to ‘Let's blow up the moon.’”

👉 Pete hypes the ballroom as a “gift to the world.”

The diss track offers a blunt reality check: “Yeah, gift with your receipt. You paid before.”

Adding, more about The Baalroom:

Shady financing and conflict of interests: Trump’s ballroom shenanigans come to light

Clark Construction, the company that handles Trump’s White House ballroom project – which may or may not involve building a secret underground bunker – has been granted a new lucrative contract for renovation of the fountains in Lafayette Park.

What makes this whole affair suspicious is:

➡️ While the going rate for this job is $3.3 million, Clark Construction was awarded a whopping $17.4 million, The Drey Dossier points out (Drey Dossier has a very good YouTube channel about this & she is on X...)

➡️ The contract was awarded without any bidding as the US Park Service invoked an exemption that allows to bypass the process due to an emergency

Meanwhile, the ballroom/bunker story gets weirder as the The Drey Dossier discovered that the donors for this project were never checked for any conflict of interest with the Department of Defense or any US intelligence agencies – only with the National Park Service.

The donor list, by the way, includes Palantir, Lockheed Martin, Blackstone, Caterpillar, Microsoft and Union Pacific, to name a few.





@geopolitics_prime



