© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bad Strategy: More Losses for the 2nd Amendment
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
73 views • October 07, 2020
In order to advance liberty in the face of the largest government in the history of the world, good strategy is essential. It’s do-or-die in many situations. But yet, supporters of the 2nd Amendment keep pushing tactics that are making things worse. In this episode, 2 examples - one from the courts, and one from the states.
Path to Liberty: October 7, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
Path to Liberty: October 7, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.