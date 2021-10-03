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Dr. Richard Fleming Exposes What's Really Happening With Covid-19 and Vaccine Induced ADE
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730 views • October 03, 2021
Renowned scientist Dr. Richard Fleming visits Infowars to give a powerful, in-depth PowerPoint presentation exposing what's really happening with Covid-19 and vaccine-induced ADE (Antibody-Dependent Enhancement).
This special Saturday Broadcast contains life saving info that only makes it past the censors when you share it!
On this emergency Saturday transmission, Alex Jones breaks down the shocking leaked DoD documents revealing that the COVID injections are not only the impetus behind the spike in hospitalizations and deaths, but are accelerating them due to Antibody Dependent Enhancement, a deadly condition where the mRNA vaccine effects slowly weaken the immune system over time.
Share across all globalist controlled platforms. Do not keep them on safe platforms because most people on those platforms are already woke to the lies of the New World Order agenda! If you do not share this on other platforms it becomes an echo chamber.
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This special Saturday Broadcast contains life saving info that only makes it past the censors when you share it!
On this emergency Saturday transmission, Alex Jones breaks down the shocking leaked DoD documents revealing that the COVID injections are not only the impetus behind the spike in hospitalizations and deaths, but are accelerating them due to Antibody Dependent Enhancement, a deadly condition where the mRNA vaccine effects slowly weaken the immune system over time.
Share across all globalist controlled platforms. Do not keep them on safe platforms because most people on those platforms are already woke to the lies of the New World Order agenda! If you do not share this on other platforms it becomes an echo chamber.
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all truth on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see truth on these banned platforms please consider subscribing so you can help fight the good fight.
• If you can. please donate to:
• Cash App - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• Bitcoin - 1DDZeUG2As6t9V8b9JLJDLefddJffiJbKW
• PayPal - https://bit.ly/36Uyuhf
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
📡◄ Follow Me ►📡
All the platforms and donation links are accessible using the URL below:
• https://linktr.ee/TR76News
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