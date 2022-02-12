SOULED OUT - Season 8 Finale - THIRTEEN ARTISTS (Part 1)

You know how we do it! I like to go out with a bang when it comes to ending each season of the podcast.Can you believe we're already starting Season 9? That is wild!Today's three-part episode is, of course, the finale to Season 8 and I'm sure you will agree it has quite a different vibe to it.Yes. I wanted to celebrate and to showcase thirteen musical artists or bands -- that spark an awakening within the hearts and minds of those who give them a true listen.If you remember my finale to Season 6 -- we did a similar thing. We counted down a list of 'Thirteen Teachers" to consider or who have served to awaken humanity in various ways. And if you haven't seen the Season 6 Finale -- you should definitely do so! Because today's finale is a similar concept.I strongly encourage everyone who watches or listens to this program to check out and do a deep dive into each of the artists/bands listed in today's episode.Enjoy!S O U L E D O U T M E D I A T E L E V I S I O N (SOMTV)When you directly support SOMTV / Souled Out Media -- you are contributing to the Pro-Freedom Movement, supporting Free Speech and Open Discussion, supporting Health Freedom, supporting the Truth Movement, and strongly fighting back against Big Tech Censorship!