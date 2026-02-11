HE JUST ADMITTED IT! - Dollar Will Collapse & The Western Order Is Finished! - Massive Power Shift

BUY GOLD HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the claim by Secretary of State Marco Rubio that the dollar is finished and will collapse following a Fox News interview where he claimed in 5 years "we won't have the ability to sanction."





This comes as more and more countries are using foreign currencies to trade exposing the lack of faith in the US dollar. This is an admittance that the world reserve currency is no longer holding onto this status as it has been especially since Saudi Arabia made the Petrodollar deal with the United States.





As BRICS+ grows in size dramatically and welcomes in new countries, President Trump himself has recently claimed that the dollar is dying, though he claimed a weak dollar is "good for the American economy." This is simply untrue. It's perhaps good for foreign trade on a temporary basis but no where near good for the people of the United States as the scripted monetary power shift pushes forward.





The Chinese system has been propped up by the US government itself for decades, from trade deals under Kissinger to the Trilateral Commission using the country as a guinea pig state for technocracy. When one system falls, the next is ready to take over as a so-called "solution."





Then we shall have a truly global cashless society with CBDCs and digital IDs.





The Chinese Yuan has hit its highest level against the US dollar since May of 2023.





China is instructing banks to reduce US Treasury holdings.





China's gold reserves has surpassed 74 million ounces with over $367 billion.





Russia's gold reserves have reached $400 billion.





As Xi Jinping calls for the Yuan to become the global reserve currency, we are seeing the exact shift mentioned at Davos by people like Ursula Von der Leyen who claimed we are seeing a reset similar to Nixon taking the dollar off the gold standard and that this will create a world order. China is by design that conduit right now.





Meanwhile, 63 central banks have implemented Basel 3 allowing for bail-in regimes.





Most have no idea what's coming. There are real world solutions however. People just need to leave the modern banking system to the largest extent they can logically do so.





