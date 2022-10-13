Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Drink Along 49 Grand Canyon Brewing Sunset Amber Ale 3.5/5
6 views
channel image
Beer and Gear
Published a month ago |
  • sorry Irish imperial pint or tulip pint, not a willie
     Not bad but not really interesting. I still can't figure out if she's under gassed or just a bad/old batch. No exp date on the cans.Running 5.5 for the ABV 25 for the IBUs and the SRM by my eye is 47.

While she doesn't taste flat she is not particularly effervescent.

Thanks for coming by and spending some of your time with us.

Big 3 folks

Skal!

E.

As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear

https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr

Keywords
alemetric-fridaygrand-canyon-brewingbeerandgearbrewsandviewsdrinkalongsunset-amber-ale

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket