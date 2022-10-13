Drink Along 49 Grand Canyon Brewing Sunset Amber Ale 3.5/5

sorry Irish imperial pint or tulip pint, not a willie

Not bad but not really interesting. I still can't figure out if she's under gassed or just a bad/old batch. No exp date on the cans.Running 5.5 for the ABV 25 for the IBUs and the SRM by my eye is 47.

While she doesn't taste flat she is not particularly effervescent.

