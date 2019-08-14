14 Computer Life Hacks You Wish You Learned Sooner

There are 3 types of computer users: the ones who use their mouse, those who use their keyboard, and those who prefer talking to Cortana or Siri. No matter which category you fall into, you can’t deny the immense usefulness of certain shortcuts and hacks that reveal the unknown possibilities your computer always had. These smart tricks improve your everyday computer experience and give an absolute boost in your productivity and in your security.



We collected 14 computer hacks that will be massively helpful to anyone using their computer for fun or business.



TIMESTAMPS:

1. Ctrl + T opens a new tab 0:54

2. Ask Google about any problem you’re facing before going to a PC expert 1:24

3. For currency conversions, use the Google search bar instead of a calculator 1:57

4. A laptop battery charges faster when in airplane mode 2:27

5. Download any Google image automatically by pressing Alt and clicking on it 2:57

6. Hide your IP address so that nobody sees what you’re doing 3:29

7. Download “f.lux” to make your computer’s screen brightness adjust automatically to its surroundings 3:57

8. A clean desktop means a faster computer 4:35

9. Find out who’s stealing your Wi-Fi 5:04

10. You can recover deleted files even if you’ve emptied the recycle bin 5:37

11. If you notice these signs, your computer has been hacked 6:14

12. Windows + C enables you to start talking to Cortana 6:49

13. Ctrl + Q quits your web browser 7:30

14. Ctrl + I turns the text style into italics 7:55