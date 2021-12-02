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FULL SHOW: Australian Police Arrest Slaves That Escape From Covid Quarantine Camp
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90 views • December 02, 2021
What’s happening in Australia with the covid tyranny should shock and horrify the world. If you didn’t believe in the covid-prison country before, now you will, as non-ill covid camp entrees who leave are being traced down and arrested by law enforcement. Non-criminal, healthy people, being arrested and detained. More updates from the Maxwell trial, but the lack of details and media coverage are the real story, which is the cover up. The cover up of the vaccine side effects continues as the FDA and Pfizer attempt to keep their data secret for decades.
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