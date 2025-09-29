© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Comedians take Center Stage as World goes Nuts w/ Jimmy Dore
351 views • 1 day ago
Comedian Jimmy Dore joins the show to diagnose the absurdity of the world today — with brutal honesty. We unpack what’s gone off the rails, why common sense matters again, and how ridiculous public life has become when politics and media lose their bearings.
-
Jimmy also breaks down recent examples of government overreach and abuse, and makes a sharp case for why freedom of speech is critical (and under threat).
-
See Jimmy Dore's latest work at https://JimmyDore.com
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further
Comedian Jimmy Dore joins the show to diagnose the absurdity of the world today — with brutal honesty. We unpack what’s gone off the rails, why common sense matters again, and how ridiculous public life has become when politics and media lose their bearings.
Jimmy also breaks down recent examples of government overreach and abuse, and makes a sharp case for why freedom of speech is critical (and under threat).
See Jimmy Dore's latest work at https://JimmyDore.com
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further
