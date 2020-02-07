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Coronavirus Is A Bioweapon Targeting The West, Says Taiwanese Intelligence
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282 views • February 07, 2020
On the heels of the bombshell revelation that China has been engineering an “offensive biological warfare weapon” that accidentally escaped their BSL-4 facilities and launched a global pandemic, we are now getting confirmation from our investigators in Taiwan that China has deployed a biological warfare attack against Taiwan by seeding an evacuation flight of Taiwan citizens with an infected “Trojan horse” human weapon who contaminated the entire evacuation flight.
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