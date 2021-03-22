© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Covid Vaccine Propaganda Rages On
Follow
2
Share
Report
1182 views • March 22, 2021
We only hear snippets of the truth concerning the wave of deaths due to the Covid vaccines. No one dares to deeply dive for fear of social media tyranny and cancel culture. But you can’t cancel a Covid vaccine nightmare that is just beginning.
At least a dozen countries have pulled the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine after a rash of deaths across Europe related to blood clots. But the European Union won’t back down.
At least a dozen countries have pulled the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine after a rash of deaths across Europe related to blood clots. But the European Union won’t back down.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.