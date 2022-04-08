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Los Tuneles Secretos de Disney
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13 views • April 08, 2022
El gobernador de Florida Ron DeSantis el primer gobernador de dicho estado con las agallas para amenazar directamente a la compañía de Walt Disney y sus privilegios legislativos que disfrutan, operando prácticamente como un gobierno independiente en su parque de atracciones de 60 km². En este parque existen túneles subterráneos y una infinidad de actividad fuera del alcance de las autoridades estatales y federales dado a que el marco legal actual permite a Disney gestionar situaciones legales internamente! La reciente ley Parental Rights qué prohíbe al Estado enseñar educación sexual en los primeros SIETE años de la vida de un ser humano dentro de una escuela. Esta ley ha causado una exagerada y excesiva reacción por parte de Disney, fuertemente oponiéndose a esta ley. A qué le temen?
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