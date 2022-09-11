[2022-09-03] I sit down again with Tom Althouse to further discuss the film industry, why things are the way they are and where we are going. We cover The Truman Show, Minority Report, Bob Kane, Bill Finger, Mel Gibson, and much more.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.