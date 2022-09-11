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Recorded on September 3rd, 2022. I sit down again with Tom Althouse to further discuss the film industry, why things are the way they are and where we are going. We cover The Truman Show, Minority Report, Bob Kane, Bill Finger, Mel Gibson, and much more.
#matrix #hollywood #warnerbros
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