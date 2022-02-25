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Wars and Rumors of Wars: Prophecy Playing Out, Mass Deception in End Times
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631 views • February 25, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Full-scale war has been declared by Putin, and military strikes are being carried out all over Ukraine. That's what you will see if you tune into the Fox News channel. Neocons are demanding full-scale war, pundits are encouraging extremely aggressive sanctions, and establishment fossils and uniparty globalists desperately want to send your kids to go and die in the name of aiding the innocent Ukrainians and protecting their borders. Jarrin Jackson is a biblical scholar who has been dissecting this situation on his telegram channel, and he joins us now.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvsen5-wars-and-rumors-of-wars-prophecy-playing-out-mass-deception-in-end-times.html
Full-scale war has been declared by Putin, and military strikes are being carried out all over Ukraine. That's what you will see if you tune into the Fox News channel. Neocons are demanding full-scale war, pundits are encouraging extremely aggressive sanctions, and establishment fossils and uniparty globalists desperately want to send your kids to go and die in the name of aiding the innocent Ukrainians and protecting their borders. Jarrin Jackson is a biblical scholar who has been dissecting this situation on his telegram channel, and he joins us now.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvsen5-wars-and-rumors-of-wars-prophecy-playing-out-mass-deception-in-end-times.html
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