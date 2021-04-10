47 YEAR OLD MSNBC ANALYST/LAWYER DEAD AFTER JAB

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Waking the Future
MSNBC is one of the biggest propaganda machines and this story will likely be sold as a tragedy, just not the tragedy that it is. Morgan Freeman is a believer in science.. the science they tell him to believe that is.
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Article Links:
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/04/07/midwin-charles-47-year-old-cnn-msnbc-legal-analyst-dead-one-month-after-experimental-mrna-shot/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RU43V0Zt2gA