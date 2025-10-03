Excuses and Why We Want Them, Who Caused You to Believe That You Can’t Make Different Choices? God Made You to Release Emotions, Serial Monogamist, Problem with Negative Emotions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL ORIGINAL:
20160221-1210 How & Why I Remain Unloving Q&A
Cut:
01m31s - 10m08s
DIVINE TRUTH:
Divine Truth Website: divinetruth.com
Mary's Blog: mary.divinetruth.com
God’s Way: godsway.net
Divine Truth Events: event.divinetruth.com
Donate: donate.divinetruth.com
Official Divine Truth Downloads:
https://uspub00.divinetruth.com/
https://uspub01.divinetruth.com/
***********************************
“YOU CAN’T FEEL SOMETHING THAT’S NOT TRUE.”
@ 03m50s
“JUSTIFYING THE EMOTION REMAINING WITHIN ONESELF IS WORSE THAN THE EMOTION BEING IN ONESELF.”
@ 06m00s
“THE DANGER ISN’T HAVING THE NEGATIVE EMOTION. THE DANGER IS WHAT YOU DO TO JUSTIFY KEEPING THE NEGATIVE EMOTION. THAT’S THE REAL DANGER.”
@ 09m52s