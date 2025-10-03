BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Excuses and Why We Want Them, Who Caused You to Believe That You Can’t Make Different Choices? God Made You to Release Emotions, Serial Monogamist, Problem with Negative Emotions
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
97 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • 1 day ago

FULL ORIGINAL:

https://youtu.be/OHx31PjeuDM

20160221-1210 How & Why I Remain Unloving Q&A


Cut:

01m31s - 10m08s


DIVINE TRUTH:

Divine Truth Website: divinetruth.com

Mary's Blog: mary.divinetruth.com

God’s Way: godsway.net

Divine Truth Events: event.divinetruth.com

Donate: donate.divinetruth.com


Official Divine Truth Downloads:

https://uspub00.divinetruth.com/

https://uspub01.divinetruth.com/

***********************************


“YOU CAN’T FEEL SOMETHING THAT’S NOT TRUE.”

@ 03m50s


“JUSTIFYING THE EMOTION REMAINING WITHIN ONESELF IS WORSE THAN THE EMOTION BEING IN ONESELF.”

@ 06m00s


“THE DANGER ISN’T HAVING THE NEGATIVE EMOTION. THE DANGER IS WHAT YOU DO TO JUSTIFY KEEPING THE NEGATIVE EMOTION. THAT’S THE REAL DANGER.”

@ 09m52s


Keywords
addictionsiridologysoul foodsoulmatestwin flames in new agesoul conditiontrue spiritualityparents and childrensoul healingreincarnated jesussoul searchsoul developmentgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingdriven by truth not fearone for everyonesoul awakeningsoulmate relationshipi want to know everythingselfhonestyblaming godnegative emotionschildhood heartachesbeliefs and excusesserial monogamist
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy