Excuses and Why We Want Them, Who Caused You to Believe That You Can’t Make Different Choices? God Made You to Release Emotions, Serial Monogamist, Problem with Negative Emotions

20160221-1210 How & Why I Remain Unloving Q&A





01m31s - 10m08s





“YOU CAN’T FEEL SOMETHING THAT’S NOT TRUE.”

@ 03m50s





“JUSTIFYING THE EMOTION REMAINING WITHIN ONESELF IS WORSE THAN THE EMOTION BEING IN ONESELF.”

@ 06m00s





“THE DANGER ISN’T HAVING THE NEGATIVE EMOTION. THE DANGER IS WHAT YOU DO TO JUSTIFY KEEPING THE NEGATIVE EMOTION. THAT’S THE REAL DANGER.”

@ 09m52s



