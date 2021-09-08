TENS OF THOUSANDS OF THE VACCINATED WILL DIE EVERY DAY WITH 5G ACTIVATED GRAPHENE OXIDE

This video describes an attack on nearly every nation on earth and describes how citizens everywhere were tricked into injecting and inducing a toxic substance, graphene oxide, into their bodies. Tens of thousands of people will die every day, we are told by Ricardo Delgado, bioestadistico (biostatistics), (link below) La Quinta Columna, who did the research.At about 3 minutes into the video, Recardo Delgado Martin said that graphene oxide is SARs Cov2. He said this is the real reason why we never had isolation or purification. This is NOT a vaccine! It is a toxin, graphene oxide. At about 4 min he says that graphene oxide absorbs a particular wavelength emitted by 5G. That activates graphene oxide, to become a free radical and kill the victim by cytokine storm, whereby the body attacks itself. When working in conjunction with 5G, victims suffer flu-like symptoms. They become ill and often die. The death is reported as Covid-19 when it was the effects of 5G and the graphene oxide that killed the victim.The speaker in the video wants you to copy this video and put it up, EVERYWHERE to spread the truth. (video copy link below)Our common enemy has made it illegal for us to tell the truth, but OK for them to tell us lies and use the MSM to spread their propaganda. They have nuclear weapons and we fight back with the truth. Who is going to win, depends upon what you do. Do you spread truth, as you see it, or do you cowardly back away from duty?At about 7 minutes he speaks of glutathione. N-acetylcysteine (NAC) is a precursor to glutathione in the body. The body uses glutathione to protect against graphene oxide, but the body runs out and so you need more. NAC brings up the level of glutathione in your body. Multiple shots of the toxin are required in order to keep the level of graphene oxide high and keep you sick. Glutathione administered directly killed Covid 19 very quickly (he said at 7:50 min into the video). Delgado calls it a full-fledged attack of bioterrorism by governments, toward the entire world population.Should we put bayonets up their asses or just arrest them and give them a speedy trial and execution?Delgado said we are not 'vaccinated', we are 'graphenated'Link:mirrored from: