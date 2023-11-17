Heavy fighting on the Zaporozhye front: AFU again changes the vector of attack, attacking Verbovoe in waves





▪️In the Orekhovsky direction, the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reduced the intensity of attacks at the Kopani-Rabotino line, regrouping and preparing for new waves of offensive.





▪️In recent days, the AFU has again shifted the vector of his main efforts to Verbovoye , sending waves of assault groups of 10-15 militants in several directions, trying to storm our trenches.





▪️ Airborne troops and motorized riflemen from Chuvashia repel enemy attacks, meeting with fire from tanks, artillery, kamikaze drones, etc. The AFU losses per day here are approximately about a hundred militants.





▪️In the area of Rabotino and Kopani, the 291st regiment of the Southern Military District carried out counterattacks, and also worked on timely identified clusters of units leading the regrouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.





▪️In the Novoprokopovka area, oncoming battles also continue, the enemy tried to attack, was covered, and then Russian Armed Forces 70th regiment carried out counterattacks.