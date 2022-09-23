X22 Financial Report Ep. 2882a - Trump Trapped The [CB]/Biden Administration In The Economy, No Way Out

X22 REPORT Financial Report Ep. 2882a - Sept 23, 2022

Trump Trapped The [CB]/Biden Administration In The Economy, No Way Out

The Green New Deal is hitting a wall, people are starting to understand that EV are not the answer. The economy was propped up during Trump time in the WH so it will crash during Biden time in the WH.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

