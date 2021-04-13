Alberta Economy Nearly Destroyed as Communist Chinese Takeover! This video is merely a synopsis of a much more extensive issue! Revealed here are the primary marketing posters for one major Canadian shopping mall! Not included are the innumerable ChiCom posters on bank windows, pharmacies, more retail stores, etc. As Albertans commit suicide from a badly depressed economy, ChiComs are marketing their made in China products to other Chinese Trudeau has let into Canada!

Americans must understand this is not far from taking over the USA - unless a power emphasis is underway now for the manufacture of products in America sold in retail stores owned and controlled by Americans! AND A WARNING! Simon Properties the largest owner of malls and strip malls in Canada and the US, has a draconian agreement with these federal governments that if malls are needed as detention facilities, they will oblige! (Does this make Rachel Levine giggle?) At this time, in America mall vacancies are at an all-time high (source: Dave Hodges) possibly indicating they will soon be used as detention facilities of conservatives, patriots and Trump supporters - also indicating the Communist Chinese will continue to rent these to expand their ChiCom products marketing and retail sales. Counter this today! (Hint: Many mall administrators are either Masonic and/or tied in with big crime, extorting money for each item sold in malls.)