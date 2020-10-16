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Steven Spielberg’s daughter Mikaela opens up about ‘abuse’ by ‘monsters'...
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108 views • October 16, 2020
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Audio: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/steven-spielbergs-daughter-mikaela-opens-up-about-abuse-by-monsters-as-she-announces-career-as-adult-entertainer
"Steven Spielberg’s daughter Mikaela opens up about ‘abuse’ by ‘monsters’ as she announces career as adult entertainer
"Abuse came ‘from outside my family and not from anybody of notable presence,’ says Mikaela
Steven Spielberg’s daughter Mikaela Spielberg says she was abused and groomed by “monsters” outside her family in the past.
The 23-year-old opened up about the abuse in a candid, on-camera interview with The Sun, in which she also discussed her relationship to her body and her decision to start a career as an adult entertainer.
The abuse, she said, came “from outside my family and not from anybody of notable presence – just from scumbag monsters who were looking at my vulnerability and going: ‘That’s the one’”.
“I suffered a lot of grooming,” Mikaela, now 23, told the publication.
“I feel like the abuse I went through wasn’t super intense, but it still had long-lasting impact, because it had me questioning “What is my body? What is it to have a body and exist in a body safely? Also, what is it to be an emotional human being and not have it taken advantage of?”
Speaking about her decision to build a career as an adult entertainer, Mikaela said she hopes to do some erotica for private customers or for the public, and get a dancing licence.
“I got really tired of not being able to capitalise on my body,” she said.
“Frankly, I got really tired of being told to hate my body.
“And I also just got tired of working day to day in a way that wasn’t satisfying my soul.
“I feel like doing this kind of work, I’m able to ‘satisfy’ other people, but that feels good because it’s not in a way that makes me feel violated.”
https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/films/news/steven-spielberg-daughter-mikaela-abuse-interview-a9345451.html
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Audio: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/steven-spielbergs-daughter-mikaela-opens-up-about-abuse-by-monsters-as-she-announces-career-as-adult-entertainer
"Steven Spielberg’s daughter Mikaela opens up about ‘abuse’ by ‘monsters’ as she announces career as adult entertainer
"Abuse came ‘from outside my family and not from anybody of notable presence,’ says Mikaela
Steven Spielberg’s daughter Mikaela Spielberg says she was abused and groomed by “monsters” outside her family in the past.
The 23-year-old opened up about the abuse in a candid, on-camera interview with The Sun, in which she also discussed her relationship to her body and her decision to start a career as an adult entertainer.
The abuse, she said, came “from outside my family and not from anybody of notable presence – just from scumbag monsters who were looking at my vulnerability and going: ‘That’s the one’”.
“I suffered a lot of grooming,” Mikaela, now 23, told the publication.
“I feel like the abuse I went through wasn’t super intense, but it still had long-lasting impact, because it had me questioning “What is my body? What is it to have a body and exist in a body safely? Also, what is it to be an emotional human being and not have it taken advantage of?”
Speaking about her decision to build a career as an adult entertainer, Mikaela said she hopes to do some erotica for private customers or for the public, and get a dancing licence.
“I got really tired of not being able to capitalise on my body,” she said.
“Frankly, I got really tired of being told to hate my body.
“And I also just got tired of working day to day in a way that wasn’t satisfying my soul.
“I feel like doing this kind of work, I’m able to ‘satisfy’ other people, but that feels good because it’s not in a way that makes me feel violated.”
https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/films/news/steven-spielberg-daughter-mikaela-abuse-interview-a9345451.html
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
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