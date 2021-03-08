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Tucker Carlson Exposes the Dangers of Leftist Hatred of the 'Common People'
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270 views • March 08, 2021
Tucker Carlson Exposes the Dangers of Leftist Hatred of the 'Common People'
Alex Jones plays segments from Tucker Carlson's show illustrating the real dangers of leftist hatred of the 'common people.' https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6042b8770f0a4a2f77b23a3f
Alex Jones plays segments from Tucker Carlson's show illustrating the real dangers of leftist hatred of the 'common people.' https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6042b8770f0a4a2f77b23a3f
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