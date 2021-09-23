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Fauci spread the virus
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11 views • September 23, 2021
1. MAXIMUM RED ALERT! Pentagon Confirms Fauci Created and Released COVID-19
https://www.infowars.com/posts/maximum-red-alert-pentagon-confirms-fauci-created-and-released-covid-19/
2. Its time to make a choice. Freedom or slavery. The truth shall set you free.
https://www.brighteon.com/e8c336f2-4c4d-4847-b534-ffd2738458cd
3. A Message from Max Igan - Jan 20 2020. He feels mentally attacked.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/a-message-from-max-igan-jan-20-2020_5T3XNK2hEtvn2IV.html
4. Chlorine Dioxide: Before & After Blood With Amazing Results
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/chlorine-dioxide-before-amp-after-blood-with-amazing-results_OZLt7JRGWqznBJH.html
5. FDA expected to approve booster shot for Pfizer COVID vaccine
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/fda-expected-to-approve-booster-shot-for-pfizer-covid-vaccine_d41pn77tBWQF1rD.html
https://www.infowars.com/posts/maximum-red-alert-pentagon-confirms-fauci-created-and-released-covid-19/
2. Its time to make a choice. Freedom or slavery. The truth shall set you free.
https://www.brighteon.com/e8c336f2-4c4d-4847-b534-ffd2738458cd
3. A Message from Max Igan - Jan 20 2020. He feels mentally attacked.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/a-message-from-max-igan-jan-20-2020_5T3XNK2hEtvn2IV.html
4. Chlorine Dioxide: Before & After Blood With Amazing Results
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/chlorine-dioxide-before-amp-after-blood-with-amazing-results_OZLt7JRGWqznBJH.html
5. FDA expected to approve booster shot for Pfizer COVID vaccine
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/fda-expected-to-approve-booster-shot-for-pfizer-covid-vaccine_d41pn77tBWQF1rD.html
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