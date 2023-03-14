CORRUPT FEDERAL RESERVE EXPOSED!

THE CORRUPT FEDERAL RESERVE IS A PRIVATE ENTITY THAT'S NEVER BEEN AUDITED. IT CONTROLS THE BABYLON MONEY SYSTEM OF THE WORLD. SHOCKINGLY, ALL OF OUR MONEY I CONTROLLED BY THIS EVIL ENTITY. WHEN THESE INSANE PEOPLE USHER IN THEIR FEDCOIN NO ONE WILL HAVE ANY CONTROL OF THEIR MONEY. AN INDIVIDUAL WON'T BE ABLE TO BUY OR SELL WITHOUT THEIR SATANIC 666 MARK. REVELATION 12: 16-18.

PREP---PRAY AND STAY OUT OF THE WAY...

SEND THIS TIMLY VIDEO TO EVERYONE...