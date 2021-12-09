Politically Provoked debate, was the November 3rd 2020 Presidential election stolen

In this panel, we have for the first time in history a robust debate of people who think the November 3, 2020 election was fair and free vs people who think that the election was stolen.

In Arizona, how do you explain Benson who was in charge of running the election make last minute changes with signature votes, his guidance made it a lot harder to disqualify mail in ballots and conservaitive believe that it was intentional.

And how do you explain the State attorneys in swing states going around constitution law by relaxing laws regarding mail in ballots, the supreme court ordered that mailin ballots and normal ballots be separated but apparently this ruling was completely ignored so it was impossible to tell which ballots were accurate and which ballots were inaccurate. We’ve also seen election fraud previously in Philadelphia in May 2020 when a judge was arrested for FEC violations and we also saw some FEC violations in Minnesota. Ilhan OMAR was paying nursing homes to give votes. And what about the Hunter Biden story which was published by the New York Post and censored by Twitter and facebook and many people who voted after the fact would have changed their vote if they had known more details about the Hunter Biden story and the #1 issue has been the vote tallies that came in regarding each precinct across the country and how it would’ve shown a strong Republic win if it followed patterns from previous elections. How does one explain Joe Biden getting a records setting 81 million votes if there wasn’t a particular demographic change in voting among any group of people. In fact, if we looked at the fact that Donald Trump actually had in increase in African American votes that would lead one to conclude that a Republican would have won the presidency (Donald Trump’s African American vote increased from 6% to 12%). In Georgia a lot of the votes in the map don’t add up. Pennsylvania was another one where the math was wrong.

Remember the stopping counting in the middle of the night at 3:30, something like that has Never happened in a presidential election. It is also quite interesting all stopped counting votes at 97% in.

Michigan broke quite a few laws in fact where it required all verification for all first time voters who registered to vote. In America 35 states require verification but all of them allow you to change that vote in a revisional ballot and this rule has always been in place

What about the chain of custody logs, why are they still missing even to this day!

The problem is that we can’t move on until 2020 until we come to terms with the fact that we just had the most anomalous election in American history. the 2016 election didn’t have as many anomalies as the 2020 election. We can’t continue to blame these issues on COVID-19. And we haven’t even begun to discuss the problems with Dominion machines.