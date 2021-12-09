BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Politically Provoked debate, was the November 3rd 2020 Presidential election stolen
Tom's Channel
Tom's Channel
18 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • December 09, 2021
In this panel, we have for the first time in history a robust debate of people who think the November 3, 2020 election was fair and free vs people who think that the election was stolen.
In Arizona, how do you explain Benson who was in charge of running the election make last minute changes with signature votes, his guidance made it a lot harder to disqualify mail in ballots and conservaitive believe that it was intentional.
And how do you explain the State attorneys in swing states going around constitution law by relaxing laws regarding mail in ballots, the supreme court ordered that mailin ballots and normal ballots be separated but apparently this ruling was completely ignored so it was impossible to tell which ballots were accurate and which ballots were inaccurate. We’ve also seen election fraud previously in Philadelphia in May 2020 when a judge was arrested for FEC violations and we also saw some FEC violations in Minnesota. Ilhan OMAR was paying nursing homes to give votes. And what about the Hunter Biden story which was published by the New York Post and censored by Twitter and facebook and many people who voted after the fact would have changed their vote if they had known more details about the Hunter Biden story and the #1 issue has been the vote tallies that came in regarding each precinct across the country and how it would’ve shown a strong Republic win if it followed patterns from previous elections. How does one explain Joe Biden getting a records setting 81 million votes if there wasn’t a particular demographic change in voting among any group of people. In fact, if we looked at the fact that Donald Trump actually had in increase in African American votes that would lead one to conclude that a Republican would have won the presidency (Donald Trump’s African American vote increased from 6% to 12%). In Georgia a lot of the votes in the map don’t add up. Pennsylvania was another one where the math was wrong.
Remember the stopping counting in the middle of the night at 3:30, something like that has Never happened in a presidential election. It is also quite interesting all stopped counting votes at 97% in.
Michigan broke quite a few laws in fact where it required all verification for all first time voters who registered to vote. In America 35 states require verification but all of them allow you to change that vote in a revisional ballot and this rule has always been in place
What about the chain of custody logs, why are they still missing even to this day!
The problem is that we can’t move on until 2020 until we come to terms with the fact that we just had the most anomalous election in American history. the 2016 election didn’t have as many anomalies as the 2020 election. We can’t continue to blame these issues on COVID-19. And we haven’t even begun to discuss the problems with Dominion machines.
Keywords
election 2020
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Ukrainian Strike Kills Three Humanitarian Workers in Zaporozhye Region, Russian Officials Say

Ukrainian Strike Kills Three Humanitarian Workers in Zaporozhye Region, Russian Officials Say

Garrison Vance
EU Publishes Big Tech Reports on DSA Compliance

EU Publishes Big Tech Reports on DSA Compliance

Belle Carter
Iran&#8217;s President Tells UN Tehran Will Not &#8220;Bow Its Head&#8221; to U.S. Threats

Iran’s President Tells UN Tehran Will Not “Bow Its Head” to U.S. Threats

Garrison Vance
Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu&#8217;s genocide denial at the UN

Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu’s genocide denial at the UN

Lance D Johnson
Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Morgan S. Verity
Republican Support for Iran War Falls as Fuel Crisis Grows, Polls Show

Republican Support for Iran War Falls as Fuel Crisis Grows, Polls Show

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy