Quo Vadis





May 30, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for May 29, 2023.





Dear children, I am the Mother of Jesus and your Mother.





I come from Heaven to call you to holiness.





Do not retreat.





My Jesus needs your sincere and courageous Yes.





The smoke of the demon has spread in the Church of My Jesus, but you can dispel it with the light of truth.





The truth enlightens the hearts and moves away all spiritual blindness.





You will still see horrors in the House of God, but your commitment is to Heaven.





Do not forget: In everything, God in the first place.





Always love the truth and defend it.





Humanity is walking towards the abyss of lack of faith and you are called to point the way.





Trust in the Lord!





Do not allow the things of the world to move you away from the path that My Jesus has pointed out to you and from the teachings of the true Magisterium of His Church.





Look to the example of Joshua.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more. I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Another message of Our Lady with a similar tone was given to Pedro Regis on May 13, 2023.





That message follows here.





Dear children, pray.





The power of prayer will transform the hardened hearts.





You are walking towards a future in which those chosen to defend the truth will be contaminated.





Only a small number will be with Jesus and through them the true Church of My Jesus will stand firm in the faith.





If humanity welcomed the appeals I made at Fatima, the smoke of the demon would not have entered the Holy Temple of God and humanity would be spiritually healed.





I am your Sorrowful Mother and I know what is coming for you.





Be attentive.





In everything, God in the first place.





Do not be ye discouraged. Ye belong to the Lord and He loves you. Courage!





In the hands, the Holy Rosary and Sacred Scripture; In the heart, love for the truth.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





