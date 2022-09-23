Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Cocaine King Pablo Escobar buried a giant gold nugget recently found by Cannabis Jimmy at the Nature Lodge in Medellin, Colombia
170 views
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
Published 2 months ago |

Ok don't tell anybody . I don't want the Medellin cartel coming over to reclaim their Gold..  Pablo was making  $60 million per day and buried a lot of cash, gold, and treasures. Colombians have been digging for years looking for these treasures. Now Cannabis Jimmy just hit the jack pot.  Let's roll.  Come on down and help me spend the money. 

Come see the large gold nugget :  www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com.



Keywords
colombiapabloescobar

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket