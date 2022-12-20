The Tw!tter Files: Part VII

Controlling Our Communication
* It was one big intelligence operation.
* FBI was behind Hunter’s laptop cover-up.
* Tw!tter honcho: we followed FBI’s commands.
* FBI was fishing for user data; behind censorship.
* The FBI owned Tw!tter.
* FBI: social media does what we say.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 19 December 2022
