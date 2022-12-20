Create New Account
The Tw!tter Files: Part VII
Son of the Republic
Published a day ago |

Controlling Our Communication

* It was one big intelligence operation.

* FBI was behind Hunter’s laptop cover-up.

* Tw!tter honcho: we followed FBI’s commands.

* FBI was fishing for user data; behind censorship.

* The FBI owned Tw!tter.

* FBI: social media does what we say.


Jesse Watters Primetime | 19 December 2022

