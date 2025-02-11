Forever Missing You, Mom!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Farewell to the child martyr, Saddam Rajab, aged 11, from the town of Kafr al-Labad. He was martyred after being shot by an Israeli sniper a few days ago during the ongoing military operation in the city of Tulkarm and its camp.
Interview: the grandmother of martyr Saddam.
Reporting: Tasneem Sleet
Filmed: 08/02/2025
