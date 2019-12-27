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How to Live by Faith: Coming Together Like the First Christians
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9 views • December 27, 2019
Many people are asking about the next step in learning how to live by faith. In this video, we'll look at the example of the first Christians, who took the meaning of "home church" to a whole new level. There's no better way to overcome hypocrisy in our lives than living together and sharing with others, like we read in the acts of the apostles.
Keywords
hypocrisyseeking the truthteachings of jesustrue christianityprophecy videosspeak the truthmessages from godteachings of jesus serieslive by faithliving in communitythe early churchpeople of conscienceliving togetherintentional communitiesfirst christiansacts of the apostlescoming togetherliving the gospelsharing with othershome church
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