quantum trump

97 views • 1 week ago

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

.

https://www.dni.gov/files/documents/icotr/FactSheetEO12333RawSIGINTProcedures.pdf

https://www.cttso.gov/Subgroups/SCOS.html

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Physiological_Signal_Based_Security

https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/biosurveillance

https://surveillanceresistancelab.org/resources/hart-attack-how-dhss-massive-biometrics-database-will-supercharge-surveillance-and-threaten-rights/

Intra-body communication, as a field of study, is relatively new, with its roots tracing back to 1996 when Thomas Guthrie Zimmerman first proposed Personal Area Networks (PAN) using near-field electrostatic coupling. This involved modulating electric fields and using the body's conductive properties to transmit data. The IEEE 802.15.6 standard, ratified in 2012, further formalized this concept with Human Body Communication (HBC), based on Zimmerman's ideas.

.

human digital twin technology

https://science.nasa.gov/biological-physical/why-does-the-world-and-nasa-need-digital-twins/

https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8220/23/8/3938

https://www.fcc.gov/news-events/events/2012/05/genachowski-remarks-on-unleashing-spectrum-for-medical-body-area-networks

https://spectrum.ieee.org/fcc-gives-medical-body-area-networks-clean-bill-of-health

.

https://x.com/7SEES_/status/1896385479291142197

https://ntrs.nasa.gov/citations/20110012118

remote monitoring market share

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241128873389/en/Remote-Patient-Monitoring-Market-Insights-2024-2029---Integration-of-AI-in-Remote-Patient-Monitoring-Surge-in-Demand-for-RPM-Technology-and-Growing-Use-of-Mobile-Technologies-and-Smart-Devices-in-RPM---ResearchAndMarkets.com

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network

medical body area network

https://www.medicaldesignbriefs.com/component/content/article/29112-passive-hardware-considerations-for-medical-body-area-network-transceivers

The Medical Implant Communication Service (MICS) was established by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in 1999. The FCC allocated the 402-405 MHz frequency band for MICS operations on a shared, secondary basis. In 2009, the FCC further expanded this by creating the Medical Device Radiocommunications Service (MedRadio), which incorporated the existing MICS spectrum and added additional spectrum

https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2023-10/wsdcombinedpdf_0.pdf

trump20242030covid
