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Real events for Real People
Natural Intelligence
Natural Intelligence
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For past 10 years 5D events has produced more than 25 amazing 3-day epic events with prominent Keynote Speakers and researchers. 5D events are about creating a better future with Quantum Consciousness, Functional Wellness, Anti-Aging, Anti-Cancer, DNA Activation, Longevity, Quantum Healing, Space Science, ET Disclosure, Time Travel, Business Leadership, Personal Empowerment, Spirituality & Life Mastery with Lectures, Workshops, Panels, Exhibits & Networking with Banquet Dinner parties. 5D Events is the Arm of the New Humanity Movement New Humanity Movement consists of a global group of Awakened, Humanitarian, Peace loving humans who believe in a new Earth with common goals for a totally different future outcome, our Movement is currently rewriting a new Future in a positive direction for mankind by bringing forward new ideas and ways for living in harmony and peace with a universal code of ethics and standards, New Humanity Movement is a Global one has no borders & looks at humanity as one entity, members discuss, share, research and implement new possibilities in Science, Technology, Health, Healing, ET contact, Space exploration, Spiritual expansion & Transformation of Consciousness, Permaculture and how to create a new path for Humanity with Global Peace, Freedom, Free energy, Free Speech, moving away from current banking system, Geo Engineering, GMO food industrialization, Mind control spying systems, Militarization, Secret societies, Nuclearization of the planet, Warmongering strategies & Enslavement of masses, purpose of the New Humanity Movement is to help assist our whole planet to shift into a higher state of consciousness & awareness. Please join us at our coming 5D events with exploration of the five precepts which we consider to be fundamental allowing ourselves to further Quantify & gauge the following “Health, consciousness, science, Business & Spirituality”. Within three days we shall have the most prominent keynote speakers in each area of those dimensions which will discover and engage with workshops, lectures & panels on some of the most prominent questions in our lifetime. Join us and enjoy our events go to 5DEVENTS DOT COM and register the next few 5D events.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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